* Purchases by small speculators buoy futures

* Market keeps eye on Florida growing weather

NEW YORK, March 29 Orange juice futures settled slightly firmer on Thursday on buying by small speculators in another quiet session as players awaited leads to provide direction, dealers said.

The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract added 0.1 cent to end at $1.6710 per lb, moving from $1.659 to $1.6795.

At the end of February, the benchmark juice contract ended at $1.8575. The juice market is on track to post a loss of about 10 percent on the month, but would be down only 1.0 percent on the quarter.

Traded volume was more than three-quarters under the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.

"There's no news so we're just drifting in here," a dealer said. "We need something to give us a jolt."

With the annual hurricane season about two months away, market players monitored growing conditions in Florida, the leading U.S. citrus producer.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Juice futures hit record highs above $2 a lb in late January after the United States said it had found a prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have eased because there are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Dale Hudson)