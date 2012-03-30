* Market down sharply in past month
* Juice futures modestly lower on quarter
* For the week, market largely flat
NEW YORK, March 30 Orange juice futures settled
near a six-month low Friday on technical and speculative selling
as the market fell below a key area of support and could see
further weakness into next week, dealers said.
The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract
fell 2.60 cents to end at $1.645 per lb, moving from $1.6175 to
$1.6745. It was the lowest close for the spot contract since
early in October 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed.
For the month, Thomson Reuters data showed the benchmark
juice contract is down 11.44 percent, having lost all the ground
it gained when the market rallied to record highs in January due
to fears of a supply crunch at that time.
The January rally was sparked by the United States finding a
prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded
some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have since eased
because there are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market.
Retail demand has also been weak, analysts said.
The juice market is down 2.66 percent in the first quarter
of 2012, Thomson Reuters data indicated. For the week though,
the market is only down 1.02 percent.
Friday's selling spree was triggered by the fall of the May
contract below support at $1.65, touching off automatic sell
orders, said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.
"The weather is also good in Florida," he said, alluding to
the top citrus producing area in the United States.
The market is seen sagging down to areas near $1.60 and then
$1.50, basis the spot month, given the dearth of news at this
time.
Traded volume on Friday of around 2,500 lots was around 10
percent below the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
With the annual hurricane season two months away, market
players will just monitor growing conditions in Florida, the
leading U.S. citrus producer.
Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)