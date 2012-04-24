* Speculator selling, weakness in some ag markets weigh
* Investors monitor new U.S. mad cow disease
NEW YORK, April 24 Orange juice futures ended at
a fresh 19-month low Monday as selling by speculators due to
easing supply worries extended the citrus market's sharp drop
from it previous session.
Most-active July frozen concentrated orange juice
fell 0.80 cent to end at $1.4185 per lb after trading in a range
from $1.4155 to $1.4490.
For the second-position juice contract, it was the lowest
settlement in 19 months, according to Reuters data.
A softs commodities trader said that technical pressure and
weakness in several other agricultural markets are likely to
keep OJ in a tight trading range.
The juice market was pressured by ideal growing weather in
Florida, the biggest citrus producer in the country.
In addition, citrus market traders are monitoring whether
news of a new case of mad cow disease found in central
California will affect other agricultural commodities.
Volume traded on Monday amounted to around 1,800 lots,
around 10 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson
Reuters data showed.
(Reporting By Frank Tang;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)