UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
NEW YORK, April 27 Orange juice futures closed higher Friday on buying by small speculators, testing the upper end of its range but seemingly content to stay within its wide trading band, analysts said.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 2.35 cents or by 1.6 percent to close at $1.4805 per lb, moving from $1.4105 to $1.4860.
On the week, the contract was down 1.7 percent.
Last Tuesday, the contract ended at $1.4185 in the lowest settlement in 19 months for the second-position contract, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We've set the range and (are now) waiting for hurricanes," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith.
The market is currently pinned between $1.40 and $1.50, basis July, analysts said.
Traders said the combination of good growing weather in major citrus grower Florida and weak retail demand has put pressure on juice contracts along with a lack of news in the market.
Volume on Friday was around 2,100 lots, about a quarter under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 20,621 lots as of April 26, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)
