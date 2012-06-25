* Market turns lower as Debby not likely to damage groves

* Heavy rain from storm likely beneficial to citrus

NEW YORK, June 25 Orange juice futures ended lower on Monday on easing supply worries as Tropical Storm Debby weakened and appeared unlikely to cause significant damage to citrus groves in the Florida growing region.

The OJ market rose earlier in the session on speculative buying, but gains soon fizzled after it was clear that Debby was weakening in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and its winds were not expected to be strong enough to cause crop damage.

"There is no support from the trade because of the storm, which is forecast to bring beneficial rains to the citrus," said one Florida-based softs trader.

Debby weakened slightly as it moved slowly over the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday, dumping heavy rains and threatening to bring flooding and tornadoes to parts of Florida.

Florida is the leading citrus producer in the United States.

Key September frozen concentrated orange juice eased 0.55 cent to close at $1.1515 per lb, dealing from $1.1465 to $1.1760.

Volume traded on Friday was around 2,200 lots, largely in line with its 250-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Some investors took profits after the contract finished up nearly 6 percent last week on expected supply disruptions during the hurricane season which is just under way.

Analysts said the market is building in a premium as the calendar approaches the period when storm activity picks up in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea basin.

Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell to 22,654 lots on Friday versus 24,158 on Thursday, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting By Frank Tang; editing by Jim Marshall)