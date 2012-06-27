* Market gains on spec short-covering
* Trade back to monitoring Florida weather
NEW YORK, June 27 Orange juice futures settled higher Wednesday
on speculative short-covering as traders and players kept an eye on the weather
for Florida's citrus groves, analysts said.
Benchmark September frozen concentrated orange juice climbed 2.30
cents or 2.07 percent to conclude at $1.1345 per lb, dealing from $1.106 to
$1.149. It was an inside day as that trading range held within Tuesday's $1.102
to $1.1515 band.
Last Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.1675 which marked the loftiest
close for the second-position juice contract since June 7, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Citrus groves were given a pass by Tropical Storm Debby, which weakened
Wednesday to a tropical depression and left a sodden Florida in its wake. But
there was lingering concern that a severe storm may eventually hit the Sunshine
State. Florida is the biggest citrus producing state in the country.
The peak period when a storm could menace Florida usually runs from late
July through the middle of October. The Altantic hurricane season officially
began on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
"For now, we're grinding higher," said Sterling Smith, vice president of
commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago.
Analysts said the market was keeping an eye on storm formation in the
Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
Spread trading was a feature as investors moved positions out of the spot
month and into the back contracts before July deliveries begin next month.
Volume traded on Wednesday amounted to almost 2,900 lots, slightly above the
30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for the first time in
eight sessions to stand at 22,579 lots as of June 21, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed.
> TAKE A LOOK-Weakened Debby leaves Florida flooded
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)