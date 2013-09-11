SEOUL, Sept 12 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Thursday after U.S. stocks gained as worries of an imminent U.S. strike on Syria eased. Investors will also keep an eye on remarks later in the day by South Korea's central bank chief on local and global economic conditions after its monthly policy meeting, at which it looks certain to hold interest rates steady. "The market is undergoing a mini liquidity rally, and rises in global equities will keep underpinning the current upward momentum," said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Wall Street posted gains on Wednesday after U.S. President Barack Obama said in a speech that he had asked Congress to put off a vote on his request to authorise military action in Syria to let diplomacy play out. In Seoul, analysts surveyed by Reuters were unanimous in forecasting the Bank of Korea would stand pat on interest rates for a fourth consecutive month ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely decision next week to reduce its stimulus programme. Foreign investors were net buyers of 681.2 billion won's ($626.95 million) worth of local stocks on Wednesday, a 14th consecutive session of net purchases - the longest this year. The country's main index, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), closed 0.5 percent higher at 2,003.85 on Wednesday. Front-end contracts for stock options and futures, as well as index options and futures are all set to expire on Thursday. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,689.13 0.31% 5.140 USD/JPY 99.92 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.912 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,364.90 -0.09% -1.240 US CRUDE $107.67 0.10% 0.110 DOW JONES 15326.60 0.89% 135.54 ASIA ADRS 146.26 -0.42% -0.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises on Syria talks, Apple falls further >U.S. bond prices rise on strong 10-year note auction >Dollar slips to near two-week low on Fed outlook >Oil edges higher as U.S. pursues diplomacy for Syria STOCKS TO WATCH POSCO The South Korean steelmaker raised $745 million from a block stock offering after trading hours on Wednesday, selling 2.49 million of its existing shares held by its treasury at 323,800 won each, a 4.8 percent discount to the day's close, IFR reported. E-MART CO LTD The South Korean retail chain operator said on Wednesday it had posted a 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in August sales at 962.4 billion won. ($1 = 1086.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Joseph Radford)