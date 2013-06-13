UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, June 13 There is no sign of foreign investors trying to sell out of South Korea's domestic bond market but the government is closely watching the market, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
"There's no problem in supply and demand (of domestic bonds) but some sense of anxiety in sentiment," Kim Jin-myung, head of the ministry's treasury bond department, said of growing investor anxiety over a potential capital flight out of emerging markets as particpants speculate on the timing of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts