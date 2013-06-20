SEOUL, June 20 Foreign investors bought a net 446.2 billion won ($394.6 million) worth of South Korean domestic bonds on Thursday, almost equal to net stock sales by foreigners, data showed.

It was the biggest daily net purchase of South Korean bonds by foreigners since June 10, data from the finance ministry showed, although bond prices fell sharply across the board in line with a broad cross-market selloff in Asia.

On Seoul's main stock exchange, foreign investors sold a net 446.8 billion won worth of shares on Thursday, the data showed. The benchmark KOSPI fell 2 percent, extending its losses since late May to 8 percent on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper back stimulus and on growing signs that China's economy is losing momentum. ($1 = 1130.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)