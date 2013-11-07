SEOUL, Nov 7 South Korean government bond prices fell slightly on Thursday, hit by heavy foreign sales of the key bond futures contracts ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data later in the week. Foreigners were net sellers of 13,678 contracts, valued at a net 1.446 trillion won ($1.36 billion), of the liquid December futures on the 3-year treasury bonds, although local institutions matched them with heavy purchases. The December contract ended down a modest 0.05 points at 105.75, mainly due to heavy net purchases of 13,650 contracts by local institutions, data from the exchange operator shows. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bonds was quoted at 3.512 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 3.497 percent. Close Prev close *KTB futures 105.75 105.80 10-yr treasury bonds 3.512 pct 3.497 pct 5-yr treasury bonds 3.158 pct 3.142 pct * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1060.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)