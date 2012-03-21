SEOUL, March 21 The South Korean won drifted lower early on Wednesday after the dollar gained against a basket of major currencies with risk appetite dented by worries about an economic slowdown in China.

The won was quoted at 1,126.9 against the dollar at 0025 GMT, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,124.9.

Seoul shares were down 0.75 percent.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 points to 103.59 on foreign selling.

0025 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,126.9 1,124.9 Yen/won 13.4681/877 13.4766/862 *KTB futures 103.59 103.63 KOSPI 2,026.80 2,042.15 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)