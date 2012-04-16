SEOUL, April 16 The South Korean won edged down early on Monday on dented risk sentiment as investors fretted over rising Spanish borrowing costs and soft Chinese growth data.

The won was quoted at 1,136.8 at 0025 GMT, compared to Friday's domestic close of 1,134.8.

Dollar demand is also expected to weigh on the won after dividends are paid out to foreigners by South Korean companies this week.

Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Co are scheduled to pay 703.4 billion Korean won worth in dividends to foreign investors on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

Seoul shares fell 1 percent in early trade.

Bond prices rose as U.S. bond yields were driven down on demand for low-risk assets, while the Bank of Korea trimmed its growth forecast for South Korea this year.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.11 points to trade at 104.16.

0025 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,136.8 1,134.8 Yen/won 14.0299/405 14.0012/161 *KTB futures 104.16 104.05 KOSPI 1,988.53 2,008.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)