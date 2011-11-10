* Won hits 3-week intraday low as local share battered

* Bonds rally on risk aversion, rate hike expectations fade further (Updates to close)

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Nov 10 The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a sharp drop in local shares as rising Italian bond yields fuelled concerns that Europe's third-largest economy will not be able finance its mounting debt.

The won was quoted at 1,134.2 at the end of domestic trade on Thursday, down 1.5 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,117.4.

The South Korean currency posted a session low of 1,137.5, its weakest intra-day level since October 24, but pared losses on foreign investors' won demand for stake purchases in Hankook Tire Co Ltd .

"It was unavoidable that the won was going to be battered today, but technical resistance was seen at the 1,300 level, and further losses were stymied by block-deal linked won demands and volume trading ahead of a public holiday in the U.S.," said a foreign banker.

Seoul shares tumbled nearly 5 percent to end at 1,813.25 points on Thursday to post its largest daily percentage loss in seven weeks, weighed down by banking shares and crude oil refiners.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 504.6 billion Korean won ($451.6 million) worth of stocks, the largest single day sell-off since September 23.

"What we're seeing in Italy is on a completely different level compared to the problems in Greece because of the sheer size of its economy and debt. On the positive side, the scale of the issue might spur European leaders to be quicker in dealing with the crisis, but shares will remain sensitive for now," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Investment Bank.

Treasury bond futures were up across the board as the deepening debt crisis in Europe further dashed the possibility of a base rate hike in the near future and sparked a safe haven rally.

"Despite sound fundamentals, the focus has now clearly shifted in light of the crisis in Italy. When the global policy trend is headed more and more towards monetary easing, the Bank of Korea will have little other choice other than to follow as well," said a foreign bond trader.

Yields on the benchmark 5-year treasury bonds shed 4 basis points to end at 3.47 percent, while 3-year treasury bond yields fell 5 basis points to 3.33 percent.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 spiked up 0.19 points to trade at 104.60.

The South Korean financial markets opened one hour late on Thursday to clear traffic for college entrance examinees. The foreign exchange market closed at 3 p.m.(0600 GMT) as usual, while the stock market stayed open for one hour longer to end at 4 p.m.(0700 GMT).

The South Korean central bank will convene for a policy rate meeting on Friday where it is widely expected to hold the interest rate at 3.25 percent for the fifth consecutive month.

Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,134.2 1,117.4 Yen/won 14.6335/539 14.4122/242 *KTB futures 104.60 104.41 5-yr treasury bonds 3.47 pct 3.51 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 3.33 pct 3.38 pct Average call rate 3.25 pct 3.24 pct ^6-mth KORIBOR 3.63 pct 3.63 pct KOSPI 1,813.25 1,907.53 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds KTBc1 ^ Korea interbank offered rate (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)