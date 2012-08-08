* Won traces jump in domestic stock market

* Construction order lifts sentiment towards won

* Bond price movements capped as rate decision awaited (Updates to close)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Aug 8 The South Korean won rose for a third straight day, shadowing the domestic stock market's movements as investors were attracted to risky assets on persistent hopes that moves may soon be taken to ease troubles in the euro zone.

The local currency shed early morning losses to stand at 1,128.3 against the dollar at the end of local trade, compared with Tuesday's domestic close of 1,128.8.

Seoul shares rose 0.9 percent to 1,903.23, as investors were eager to add to portfolios. Offshore investors alone made a net purchase of 730.3 billion won ($646.94 million) of shares on Wednesday, the biggest net buying since Feb. 2.

Expectations of dollar sales linked to a $700 million contract won by South Korea's POSCO Engineering and Construction also lifted the won.

The South Korean builder had won the order to build a power generation plant and a transformer in Iraq on Wednesday.

"The market shook after news of POSCO's contract, but we are not sure whether dollars were sold or not. However, bids for dollars limited the won's rise as investors' appetite for the greenback was strong at the 1,120 won level," said a local bank dealer in Seoul.

Local bond prices have shown limited movement since Tuesday as investors await the Bank of Korea's rate decision on Thursday. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters said the central bank would hold its monetary policy rate after it made a surprise cut in July.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 106.30.

Yield on the benchmark three-year treasury bonds fell 2 basis points to 3.76 percent, while the yield on the five-year treasury bonds shed 1 basis point to 2.86 percent.

Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.3 1,128.8 Yen/won 14.3902/4040 14.4224/294 *KTB futures 106.30 106.26 5-yr treasury bonds 2.86 pct 2.87 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 2.76 pct 2.78 pct Average call rate 3.01 pct 2.98 pct ^6-mth KORIBOR 3.10 pct 3.11 pct KOSPI 1,903.23 1,886.80 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ^ Korea interbank offered rate

($1 = 1128.8500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)