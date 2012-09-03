* Won snaps two-day losing streak * Bond prices rise on Bank of Korea rate cut speculation * 10-year t-bond yield ends on par with 3.00 pct BOK policy rate (Updates to close) By Se Young Lee SEOUL, Sept 3 The South Korean won rose in domestic trade on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak on hopes for aggressive measures from the European Central Bank later this week, as well as a rebound in local stocks. The local currency was quoted at 1,131.0 at the end of onshore trade, compared with 1,134.7 at the end of the Seoul session on Friday. Dealers said renewed hopes for additional stimulus from the U.S. and Europe as well as expectations for around $1 billion in dollars to be sold because of Daewoo International's sale of its stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance lifted the won. "Local stocks also rebounded into positive territory, so domestic and external conditions are favorable for the won's gain against the dollar," one local dealer said, adding that exporters' dollar selling also contributed to the local currency's strength. Other dealers suspected that some of the foreigners buying into the Kyobo Life stake sale likely sold some dollars during Monday's session to make the necessary payment for the life insurer's shares. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.4 percent at 1,912.71 after falling as much as 1.1 percent. Foreigners were net buyers of 66.2 billion won ($58.35 million) worth of local stocks on Monday. Local bonds edged higher, lifted by heightened expectations for an additional rate cut by the Bank of Korea as fresh export and manufacturing data pointed to further slowing in the economy. September futures on three-year treasury bonds ended up 0.05 points at 106.35. Yield on the 10-year treasury bonds fell 2 basis points to 3.00 percent, on par with the central bank's base rate and reflecting market expectations for further monetary easing. Yield on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds fell three basis points from Friday's close, while the yield on three-year treasury bonds fell one basis point. Close Prev close Dollar/won 1,131.0 1,134.7 Yen/won 14.4387/526 14.4594/788 *KTB futures 106.35 106.30 5-yr treasury bonds 2.83 pct 2.86 pct 3-yr treasury bonds 2.75 pct 2.76 pct Average call rate 3.07 pct ~ ^6-mth KORIBOR 3.10 pct 3.11 pct KOSPI 1,912.71 1,905.12 * Front-month futures on 3-year treasury bonds ^ Korea interbank offered rate ($1 = 1134.6250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)