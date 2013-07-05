(For the midday report, double-click )

SEOUL, July 5 The South Korean won edged lower against the dollar at the end of onshore trade Friday, tracking local stocks' decline as disappointing earnings estimates by Samsung Electronics Co hurt investor sentiment.

The local currency was quoted at 1,142.3 against the dollar at the end of domestic trade, down 0.3 percent from Thursday's close of 1,139.4. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)