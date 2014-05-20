SEOUL May 20 The South Korean won slid by half a percent against the dollar in just five minutes late on Tuesday afternoon, on suspected dollar-buying intervention by the authorities to stem the won's strength.

The won fell as low as 1,027.9 per dollar after the suspected intervention, spotted when the won was trading at around 1,022, compared with Monday's onshore close of 1,022.0. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)