SEOUL May 30 The South Korean won edged lower against the dollar after midday on Friday, as market participants suspected another round of dollar-buying intervention by foreign exchange authorities aimed to curb the won's swift appreciation.

The won was quoted at 1,020.7 as of 0452 GMT, nearly flat from Thursday's onshore close at 1,020.6. The local currency was trading around 1,019 prior to the suspected intervention.

Foreign exchange authorities were also suspected of intervening in the market early on Friday as soon as markets opened. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)