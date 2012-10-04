SEOUL Oct 4 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.17 percent at 1,992.66 points as of 0523 GMT. The index opened up 0.14 percent.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**WOONGJIN COWAY GAINS MORE THAN 14 PCT **

Shares in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway rose more than 14 percent after a local court said it will hold the first closed hearing on whether to grant court receivership to Woongjin Holdings on Friday.

Woongjin Holdings is Woongjin Coway's largest shareholder with a 28.4 percent stake. Woongjin Coway had tumbled 29 percent over three previous sessions after its $1.1 billion sale to local private equity fund MBK Partners was halted in late September when Woongjin Holdings filed for court receivership.

Woongjin Coway shares were up 14.1 percent at 34,400 won ($30.92), outperforming the wider market's 0.16 percent slide as of 0521 GMT. ($1 = 1112.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)