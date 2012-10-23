SEOUL Oct 23 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.43 percent at 1,933.43 points as of
0234 GMT on Tuesday.
Stocks on the move include:
** HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES **
Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 3.3 percent
on Tuesday, after the shipbuilder said it will conduct its first
ever "voluntary retirement" program.
South Korean shipbuilders are hurt by the prolonged euro
zone crisis, and the shipbuilding index has slumped
13 percent to 1,482 points from its Sept. 17 high of 1,707.
**LG DISPLAY **
Shares in LG Display were up 2.4 percent on Tuesday ahead of
Apple Inc's launch of a smaller iPad in the United
States.
Shares in the flatscreen maker, which is a major supplier to
Apple, have risen 12 percent since Oct. 9, gaining in all but
two sessions.
LG Display will announce its third quarter results on
Friday, which the market anticipates will reflect rising prices
for TV panels.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anand Basu)