Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.32 percent at 1,918.35 points as of 0007 GMT. The index opened down 0.36 percent a few minutes ago.
Stocks on the move on Friday include:
**WOONGJIN COWAY **
**WOONGJIN HOLDINGS **
Shares in Woongjin Coway jumped 10.9 percent in the early trade on Friday.
Shares of parent company Woongjin Holdings was up 14.9 percent.
A court said on Thursday that cash-strapped Woongjin Holdings is willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in August to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in the water purifier maker to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 The red carpet has been rolled out and the champagne is on ice for Hollywood's big night on Sunday, but the biggest question may not be who will win but how much politics will rain on the "La La Land" Oscar parade.
MILAN, Feb 26 Mothers and daughters, siblings and families took the catwalk on Sunday at the Milan fashion show of Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, who frequently use the image of the family for campaigns and projects.