SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 1 percent at 1,917.59 as of 0050 GMT. The index opened up 1.16 percent.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **

Samsung Heavy Industries rose 5.5 percent to 34,500 won after posting better-than-expected earnings on Thursday.

The world's second-largest shipbuilder said its July-September operating profit increased by 39 percent from a year earlier.

"Samsung Heavy outperformed its fellow shipbuilders on its edge in drill ships, which provide better margins," said Huh Sung-duk, a sector analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

However, Huh was less bullish about the firm's fourth-quarter outlook, saying that Samsung Heavy will not be immune to slowing orders amid the prolonged economic slump. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anand Basu)