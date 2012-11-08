SEOUL Nov 8 South Korea's main KOSPI index was down 1.1 percent at 1,916.39 as of 0124 GMT. The index opened down 1.29 percent.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP **

Shares in GS Engineering & Construction fell 8.1 percent to 56,400 won after the South Korean builder reported a 74 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit to 49.1 billion won ($45.23 million).

"Although [GS E&C's] total revenue is expected to increase in the fourth quarter, the company's cost-sales ratio is unlikely to make a rapid improvement," Emily Kim, a construction sector analyst at Hyundai Securities, wrote in a note. ($1 = 1085.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)