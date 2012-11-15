SEOUL Nov 15 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 1.03 percent at 1874.52 points as of 0032 GMT. The junior Kosdaq market index was down 0.59 percent at 500.27.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**SEOUL PHARMA JUMPS 15 PCT **

Seoul Pharma Co Ltd soared as much as 15 percent after a media report said that the South Korean pharmaceutical company was in talks to supply its erectile dysfunction drug to Pfizer Inc.

Global pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc plans to brand the Seoul Pharma product as Viagra for sales in South Korean market, Maeil Business Newspaper said, citing a source in the brokerage sector.

The report added that Pfizer is struggling with slumping sales of Viagra in South Korea as generic drugs flooded the market after the expiration of its patent.

An official at Seoul Pharma declined to comment, while a spokeswoman at the South Korean unit of Pfizer said she is checking the report.

Shares in Seoul Pharma were up 9.32 percent as of 1250 GMT. They earlier touched a high of 9,000 won. Shares of the company have risen sharply in the recent days, and the company was asked by a bourse operator to explain the reason for the gains by today. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand Basu)