SEOUL, April 9 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.7 percent at 1,931.40 points as of 0021
GMT. The index opened down 0.03 percent.
Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:
**IN THE F plunges**
Apparel-maker In the F plunged 8 percent on Tuesday after
North Korea withdrew its workers from the Kaesong factory park,
jointly run with South Korea.
In the F, which owns fashion brands such as Tate and
Maypole, has a clothing factory in Kaesong.
Shares in other companies known to have Kaesong-based
production also fell. Handbag-maker Shinwon Corp was
down 2 percent while watch-maker Romanson Co fell 3
percent.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)