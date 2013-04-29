April 29 South Korea's main KOSPI share index
was down 0.2 percent at 1941.49 as of 0027 GMT.
Stocks on the move on Monday include:
**OCI CO LTD **
Shares in the South Korean company tumbled as much as 9.5
percent to nearly six-year low after it said on Friday three
polysilicon orders worth of 1.46 trillion Korean won ($1.31
billion) from units of China's solar panel maker Suntech Power
Holdings Co Ltd were cancelled because of the latter's
financial troubles.
A 1.03 trillion won order with Wuxi Suntech Power, the
biggest unit of Suntech, was called off because the unit went
bankrupt, OCI said in a regulatory filing. The remaining 436
billion won deal was dropped by Suntech Power International
because its European operation declared moratorium on debt
repayments.
($1 = 1111.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)