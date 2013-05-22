SEOUL May 22 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.55 percent at 1992.01 as of 0400 GMT.
Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:
**AUTO SHARES HIT OVER 1-MONTH-HIGH**
Automobile shares reached a more than one-month high,
fuelled by a media report that Hyundai Motor may be
soon restart weekend production at its biggest factory complex
in South Korea.
After Saturday output stoppages since March, Hyundai's union
leadership agreed to a weekend wage scheme under a new two-shift
system. But opposition within the union delayed the resumption
of weekend production, hurting Hyundai's output and sales from
its Ulsan factory complex.
"The union's boycott of weekend work has been a drag to
automobile shares. But now expectations are rising that union
members may strike a deal to restart weekend output at least at
three out of five plants in Ulsan complex," said Kim Yoon-ki, an
auto analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
The automobile sub-index rose to its highest
level since April 4. Hyundai Motor gained more than 2 percent
and affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis
jumped more than 4 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)