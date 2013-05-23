SEOUL May 23 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.73 percent at 1,979.45 points as of 0048 GMT on Thursday. The index opened 0.4 percent down at 1,985.91.

Stocks on the move on Thursday include:

**SK HYNIX SHARES FIRM AS Q2 RESULTS SEEN STRONG**

Shares in SK Hynix Inc advanced 1 percent on expectations the memory chip maker's profit will jump in the second quarter.

SK Hynix shares drew the highest trading volume on the main KOSPI.

"The company's earnings forecast is being sharply revised as the pace of demand recovery is faster than the output increase," said Byun Han-joon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

He expects the firm to post around 900 billion won ($808 million) in operating profit in the second quarter. This would be nearly triple the 317 billion in the first quarter.

0057 GMT ($1 = 1113.8750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)