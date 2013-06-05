SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.72 percent at 1,975.21 as of 0055 GMT. The index opened down 0.03 percent.

Stocks on the move on Wednesday:

**SOLAR ENERGY SHARES RALLY AS EU LEVIES DUTY ON CHINA**

Shares in South Korean solar panel makers rallied after the European Union said it would impose duties on imports of Chinese solar panels from Thursday.

Although initial duty of 11.8 percent was dramatically below the average 47 percent that had been planned, it would still give enough room for South Korean solar panel makers to compete better with Chinese rivals, analysts said.

Duty on Chinese solar panels will make South Korean products more attractive in terms of pricing, said Lee Eung-ju, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "It would also give them enough room to raise product prices, thereby strengthening profitability," Lee added.

"But prices would have to be raised sensibly, just enough to boost profit margin but not enough to hurt demand," Lee said.

Shares in OCI Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent and Hanwha Chemical Corp advanced 1.9 percent. Woongjin Energy Co Ltd shares climbed 3 percent.

0115 GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Anand Basu)