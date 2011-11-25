SEOUL Nov 25 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 1.14 percent at 1,774.65 points as of 0134 GMT. The index opened down 0.84 percent at 1,780.06 points.

Stocks on the move on Friday include:

**KEPCO RALLIES ON TARIFF HIKE HOPES**

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) rallied after media reports the knowledge and economy minister said the ministry would soon kick off discussions with the finance ministry on the issue of electricity tariff hikes.

An economy ministry official confirmed the reports, which fuelled expectations tariff hikes may come within this year.

Shares in the state utility gained 4.6 percent as of 0121 GMT.

0121 GMT (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)