GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
SEOUL Dec 5 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.2 percent at 1,931.87 points as of 0123 GMT. The junior Kosdaq index fell 1.1 percent at 497.35 points.
Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:
*NTELS RALLIES*
The shares of nTels surged by the daily limit of 15 percent after media reports that Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp has invested 1.6 billion Korean won ($1.48 million) in the South Korean firm.
A unit of SoftBank Korea, SoftBank Ventures Korea, bought a 4.56 percent stake in the South Korean software provider for fixed-line and mobile carriers in a block deal, media reports said.
Officials at nTels were not available for comments immediately. ($1 = 1083.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Market focus more on Trump policy than Fed - analyst * Exporters' dollar-selling also supporting won * KOSPI rises for 3 straight sessions SEOUL, Feb 22 The South Korean won stepped up to a near one-week high early on Wednesday as exporters sold dollars and the greenback eased ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The won was quoted at 1,141.3 as of 0233 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared with Tuesday's clos
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.