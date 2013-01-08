Hyundai Motor redesigns Sonata to reverse falling sales
SEOUL, March 8 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co unveiled a redesigned Sonata on Wednesday, aiming to reverse a fall in sales of a model struggling to stand out in a shrinking saloon segment.
SEOUL Jan 8 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was down 0.2 percent at 2,006.89 points at 0106 GMT. The index opened down 0.4 percent.
Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:
** VGX INTERNATIONAL **
VGX International shot up 11.9 percent after its U.S-based parent company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, entered into a follow-on agreement with the Bill Gates-backed PATH's malaria vaccine initiative to develop an effective malaria vaccine.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals gained 17 percent on Monday.
** KEYSTONE GLOBAL **
Keystone Global plunged 7.1 percent after it announced on Monday that a 67.9 billion won ($63.82 million) order it secured in 2008 for a wind power plant was cancelled in 2011.
The contract is worth 67.5 percent of 2011 sales.
The regulation authority, Korea Exchange, issued a warning to the firm for its belated notice. ($1 = 1064.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates and Anand Basu)
