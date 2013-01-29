SEOUL Jan 29 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 0.3 percent at 1,945.81 points as of 0020 GMT. Stocks on the move on Tuesday included:

**SAMSUNG C&T **

Samsung C&T Corp jumped 4.5 percent in early trading after the company reported better earnings than expected from its construction business, prompting brokerages to raise their expectations for its future performance.

"The key point in Samsung C&T's fourth-quarter performance is the earnings surprise from its construction business as overseas plants and projects from affiliate companies start generating revenue," said Chae Sang-wook, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.

The construction and trading company reported late on Monday an operating profit of 413.9 billion won ($378.6 million) in 2012, up 31.2 percent from the previous year.

**DAESANG **

Daesang Corp fell 2.8 percent in early trading after the food processor reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of 2.9 billion won ($2.65 million).

"Daesang's fourth-quarter earnings fell far below market expectations as revenue from starch sugars dropped drastically, while passive sales activities in its processed foods business further affected performance," said Cha Jae-heon, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. ($1 = 1093.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)