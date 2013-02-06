SEOUL Feb 6 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.17 percent at 1,941.68 points as of 0039
GMT. The index opened up 0.27 percent.
Stocks on the move on Wednesday include:
**SMALL BUILDERS RISE OF THAI WATER BID HOPES**
Dohwa Engineering and Korea Engineering
Consultants jumped near the 15 percent daily limit
on hopes that they will win some orders on the Thai government's
12 trillion won ($11 billion) water management infrastructure
programme.
Local media reported on Monday that a consortium of Korean
companies led by public utility K-water was the
preferred bidder on all 10 projects of Thailand's efforts to
prevent more flooding.
CNEWS, a construction industry news website, identified the
firms involved in the bid, including Dohwa and Korea Engineering
consultants.
The list also includes the construction and engineering
units of South Korea's biggest conglomerates, such as Hyundai
Engineering & Construction and Daewoo Engineering &
Construction, whose shares did not move
significantly.
"The stocks of big builders are unlikely to be much affected
by a bid, until there is evidence that they are likely to win
the orders," said Chae Sang-wook, an analyst at LIG Investment &
Securities.
($1 = 1087.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)