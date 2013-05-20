SEOUL May 20 South Korea's main KOSPI share index was up 0.05 percent at 1,987.86 as of 0040 GMT. The index opened up 0.18 percent at 1,990.36.

Stocks on the move on Monday include:

**SSANGYONG MOTOR SHARES JUMP ON POSITIVE EARNINGS HOPES**

Shares in Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd jumped on Monday amid expectations the ailing automaker may post a profit this year.

Ssangyong Motor's factory utilisation and sales were growing faster than expected, and the company was seen returning to profit this year, said Yang Hee-joon, an analyst at Taurus Investment & Securities in a note on Monday.

Taurus raised its target price on the automaker to 11,000 won from 8,000 won.

Shares in Ssangyong Motor were up 6 percent compared with a 0.7 percent gain in the auto index. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)