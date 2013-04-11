SEOUL, April 11 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was up 0.2 percent at 1,939.50 as of 0053 GMT.
Stocks on the move on Thursday:
**GS E&C DOWN 15 PCT**
Shares in GS Engineering & Construction Corp
plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent after the South Korean
builder said it had swung to an operating loss of 535.4 billion
won ($471.40 million) in the January-March period.
Other builders also lost ground, pulling down the
construction sub-index to the lowest level since
December 2008. Samsung Engineering plummeted 8
percent and Doosan Engineering & Construction fell 5
percent.
"The construction sector is sinking after GS E&C posted a
shocking loss yesterday, with firms that have similar business
models being the hardest hit," said James Chong, a sector
analyst at Tongyang Securities.
Chong said Samsung Engineering was plagued by the same
problems as GS E&C, being heavily dependent on downstream plants
in the Gulf, which has become increasingly unprofitable due to
competition among South Korean builders driving bidding prices
lower.
($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)