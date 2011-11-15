SEOUL Nov 15 Seoul shares opened lower on
Tuesday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro zone
countries rekindled worries that the debt crisis in Europe is a
long way from being resolved, even after leadership changes in
Italy and Greece.
Hynix Semiconductor rose 1.1 percent after SK
Telecom agreed to buy a 21 percent stake in the
memory chip maker for $3 billion. Shares in SK Telecom were
flat.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.61 percent at 1,891.15 as of 0006 GMT.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)