* Institutions, foreign investors sell amid caution on
Europe
* Techs fall after gains, banks ease ahead of key European
events
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 5 Seoul shares traded flat on
Monday after a rally last week and although Samsung Electronics
was boosted by a U.S. court ruling that allowed its Galaxy
products to be sold in the U.S., other technology stocks lagged
after their recent rally.
With euro zone leaders still searching for a deal to end the
region's debt crisis, foreign investors and South Korean
institutional investors were both sellers on Monday.
"Investors are reluctant to make moves ahead of key events
in Europe this week," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at
Shinhan Investment Corp.
"The track record of European leaders in handling the debt
issues has not been very convincing, so investors remain
uncertain. Unless Europe does it right this time, we could see
corrections down the road," Lee added.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel are to meet in Paris on Monday under pressure to
align their positions on centralising control of euro zone
budgets in a bid to stem the debt crisis that threatens Europe's
currency union.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.02 percent at 1,915.62 points as of 0214 GMT, after
posting a near-8 percent gain on the week.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 24 billion Korean
won ($21.21 million) worth of stocks and looked poised to snap a
streak of four buying sessions. Institutions were sellers of a
net 3.7 billion won worth of stocks after being buyers for seven
straight trading days.
Samsung Electronics rose 1.6 percent after Apple
failed to convince a U.S. judge to block Samsung from
selling its Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the U.S.
market.
But other technology issues weighed, with LG Electronics
, the world's No. 3 handset maker, down 2.6 percent
and Hynix Semiconductor, the world's No.2 memory
chip maker, down 1.1 percent.
Refiners rose as the won currency edged up, and as
U.S. crude futures extended gains on Monday.
Shares in S-Oil rose 1 percent and GS Holdings
, the holding company of GS Caltex, the country's
No.2 crude oil refiner, advanced 0.7 percent.
Financials underperformed on concerns over the euro zone.
Shares in KB Financial Group fell 2.1 percent
and Shinhan Financial Group shed 2 percent.
Retailers such as Shinsegae rose 1.1 percent
while Hyundai Department Store added 2.4 percent.
($1 = 1131.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park)