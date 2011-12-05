* Institutions, foreign investors sell amid caution on Europe

* Techs fall after gains, banks ease ahead of key European events

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 5 Seoul shares traded flat on Monday after a rally last week and although Samsung Electronics was boosted by a U.S. court ruling that allowed its Galaxy products to be sold in the U.S., other technology stocks lagged after their recent rally.

With euro zone leaders still searching for a deal to end the region's debt crisis, foreign investors and South Korean institutional investors were both sellers on Monday.

"Investors are reluctant to make moves ahead of key events in Europe this week," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"The track record of European leaders in handling the debt issues has not been very convincing, so investors remain uncertain. Unless Europe does it right this time, we could see corrections down the road," Lee added.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are to meet in Paris on Monday under pressure to align their positions on centralising control of euro zone budgets in a bid to stem the debt crisis that threatens Europe's currency union.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.02 percent at 1,915.62 points as of 0214 GMT, after posting a near-8 percent gain on the week.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 24 billion Korean won ($21.21 million) worth of stocks and looked poised to snap a streak of four buying sessions. Institutions were sellers of a net 3.7 billion won worth of stocks after being buyers for seven straight trading days.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.6 percent after Apple failed to convince a U.S. judge to block Samsung from selling its Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the U.S. market.

But other technology issues weighed, with LG Electronics , the world's No. 3 handset maker, down 2.6 percent and Hynix Semiconductor, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, down 1.1 percent.

Refiners rose as the won currency edged up, and as U.S. crude futures extended gains on Monday.

Shares in S-Oil rose 1 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of GS Caltex, the country's No.2 crude oil refiner, advanced 0.7 percent.

Financials underperformed on concerns over the euro zone.

Shares in KB Financial Group fell 2.1 percent and Shinhan Financial Group shed 2 percent.

Retailers such as Shinsegae rose 1.1 percent while Hyundai Department Store added 2.4 percent. ($1 = 1131.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park)