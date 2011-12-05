(Repeats to add table)

* Investors tread lightly, eye Europe events

* Samsung gains as U.S court rejects Apple bid to ban Galaxy products

* Banking shares down on profit-taking

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 5 - Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Monday after last week's rally as investors stayed on cautious footing ahead of key events this week such as a crucial European leader's summit and the European Central Bank's final policy meeting of the year.

"Investors took a wait-and-see approach today, leaning on the summit and the European Central Bank meeting to set the long-term outlook, but the very fact that shares were able to post a modest gain on the back of programme trading struck a positive note," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Program-linked transactions accounted for a net 332.4 billion won ($293.8 million) worth of buying, helping the index hold on to slender gains while foreign investors offloaded 67.2 billion won worth of shares and retail investors dumped 40.1 billion worth, selling for a sixth consecutive session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.36 percent at 1,922.60 points.

The performance of IT heavyweights were mixed, with LG Electronics dipping 2.75 percent, but Samsung Electronics up 1.5 percent after a U.S court ruled against a bid by Apple Inc to halt the U.S sale of Samsung's Galaxy line of products.

"Profit-taking was seen on LG Electronics' shares after last week's rally pushed prices much higher than the rate at which shares are expected to be sold in its upcoming rights offer," said Sophia Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

LG Electronics announced last month that it was planning to issue $945 million worth of shares to fund new investments, primarily in its struggling handset business in an effort to better compete with its rivals.

POSCO pared losses to close down 0.88 percent after falling nearly 3 percent in early trade amidst market rumors of a possible reduction in prices of its steel products, which POSCO officials denied.

"There are doubts whether China's reserve ratio cut will boost enough liquidity to spur domestic demand and raise steel prices in China. Spot iron ore prices have yet to recover, which indicates that global demand is still struggling," said Moon Jeong-up, a senior analyst Daishin Securities.

Shipbuilders rallied, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd up 1.9 percent, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd surging 4.2 percent.

Banking shares were among the worst performers, the focus of profit taking by investors as KOSPI was seen approaching a ceiling after breaching the 1,900 barrier.

The KOSPI 200 index gained 0.41 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.5 percent.

Move on day + 0.36 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.26 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1131.4500 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)