(Repeats to add table)
* Investors tread lightly, eye Europe events
* Samsung gains as U.S court rejects Apple bid to ban Galaxy
products
* Banking shares down on profit-taking
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 5 - Seoul shares closed slightly higher on
Monday after last week's rally as investors stayed on cautious
footing ahead of key events this week such as a crucial European
leader's summit and the European Central Bank's final policy
meeting of the year.
"Investors took a wait-and-see approach today, leaning on
the summit and the European Central Bank meeting to set the
long-term outlook, but the very fact that shares were able to
post a modest gain on the back of programme trading struck a
positive note," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
Program-linked transactions accounted for a net 332.4
billion won ($293.8 million) worth of buying, helping the index
hold on to slender gains while foreign investors offloaded 67.2
billion won worth of shares and retail investors dumped 40.1
billion worth, selling for a sixth consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.36 percent at 1,922.60 points.
The performance of IT heavyweights were mixed, with LG
Electronics dipping 2.75 percent, but Samsung
Electronics up 1.5 percent after a U.S court ruled
against a bid by Apple Inc to halt the U.S sale of
Samsung's Galaxy line of products.
"Profit-taking was seen on LG Electronics' shares after last
week's rally pushed prices much higher than the rate at which
shares are expected to be sold in its upcoming rights offer,"
said Sophia Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
LG Electronics announced last month that it was planning to
issue $945 million worth of shares to fund new investments,
primarily in its struggling handset business in an effort to
better compete with its rivals.
POSCO pared losses to close down 0.88 percent
after falling nearly 3 percent in early trade amidst market
rumors of a possible reduction in prices of its steel products,
which POSCO officials denied.
"There are doubts whether China's reserve ratio cut will
boost enough liquidity to spur domestic demand and raise steel
prices in China. Spot iron ore prices have yet to recover, which
indicates that global demand is still struggling," said Moon
Jeong-up, a senior analyst Daishin Securities.
Shipbuilders rallied, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
up 1.9 percent, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd surging 4.2 percent.
Banking shares were among the worst performers, the focus of
profit taking by investors as KOSPI was seen approaching a
ceiling after breaching the 1,900 barrier.
The KOSPI 200 index gained 0.41 percent, while the
junior KOSDAQ rose 1.5 percent.
Move on day + 0.36 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -6.26 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1131.4500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)