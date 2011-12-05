SEOUL, Dec 6 Seoul shares are set to inch up on Tuesday following an agreement by France and Germany to tighten fiscal controls, but gains are seen capped after Standard & Poor's warned that it may slash the credit ratings of countries across the euro zone.

"Despite S&P's warning and lower than expected U.S. output data, Wall Street still posted gains. Investors are still looking to the European summit and European Central Bank meeting this week to provide clarity," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel announced a joint proposal of new policy measures late on Monday, and said they were united in determination to take any action necessary to protect and stabilize the beleaguered euro zone nations.

Ratings agency S&P placed 15 euro zone countries on credit watch negative, a move that could be followed up by a downgrade within three months.

Concerns of a sputtering rebound in the U.S. economy are set to further depress the market, with the latest service sector growth data and new orders for factory goods falling short of previous expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.36 percent to close at 1,922.60 on Monday.

------------------ MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:22 GMT -------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,257.08 1.03% 12.800 USD/JPY 77.80 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,721.55 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE $100.99 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12097.83 0.65% 78.41 ASIA ADRS 119.24 1.07% 1.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St up but warning on Europe chills rally *Prices flat as Europe downgrade fears spur bid *Euro falls after S&P news; summit awaited *Oil erases most gains on Europe ratings worry STOCKS TO WATCH

KT CORP KT Corp said on Tuesday that it had acquired an additional 35 percent stake in Enswers Inc, an unlisted South Korean firm specialising in video content and multimedia search engines.

POSCO POSCO shares could track lower after Fitch downgraded the company's outlook from stable to negative. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)