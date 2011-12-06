* Investors wary ahead of euro summit, rate meeting

* S&P rate cut warning to Europe rocks finance shares

* Retailers lag as data shows sluggish private consumption

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 6 Seoul shares retreated on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned euro zone countries they might face broad rate cuts if a concrete plan to address the region's debt problems fails to materialize at a summit later this week.

"The news of S&P's rate cut warning weighed on the surface, but after last week's breakneck pace by which KOSPI surged, I think the market was looking for any excuse to step back and take a breather, especially ahead of many key events later this week," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.04 percent to end at 1,902.82.

The ratings agency has placed 15 countries in the euro zone, including AAA-rated France and Germany, on negative credit watch in an unprecedented warning, despite an earlier Franco-German agreement to draw up tighter fiscal measures to rein in mounting debt.

Banking shares, a volatile sector most sensitive to negative headlines out of Europe, led the declines, with Hana Financial Group sliding 2.71 percent and Woori Financial Holdings finishing down 2.4 percent.

Retail issues struggled as government data released on Tuesday highlighted a trend of lagging consumption with Lotte Shopping, South Korea's largest retailer by market value, falling by 3.41 percent.

Early on Tuesday, data released by the finance ministry showed that South Korean department store sales had fallen in November from a year earlier for the first time since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Tech heavyweights fell, with Samsung Electronics ending 2.06 percent lower after reaching an all-time record high last Thursday, and shares in Samsung SDI tumbled 5.65 percent on concerns of dwindling earnings.

"In addition to last week's sharp gains, winter has traditionally been a slow sales season (for Samsung SDI) which explains the significant adjustment," said Jason Kang, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

Shares in STX Pan Ocean dropped 4.47 percent as one of its fleet of iron ore carriers, the world's largest ship of its kind, lay stricken with its cargo and in danger of sinking at a Brazilian port.

Retailers were net sellers for a seventh consecutive session, offloading 128.6 billion won ($113.8 million) worth of shares, with foreigners dumping an additional 146.6 billion Korean won ($129.8 million)worth.

The KOSPI 200 index dropped 1.09 percent, while the junior Kosdaq fell 0.64 percent.

Move on day - 1.04 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr - 7.22 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1129.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)