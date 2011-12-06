SEOUL, Dec 7 Seoul shares are likely to retreat on Wednesday, although losses are likely to be limited amid mixed signals coming out of Europe.

"The market has already exhausted support from positive European headlines. The European Central Bank rate meeting and Friday's summit will have little bearing on it today, but there will be downward pressure due to expiring futures options," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Hot on the footsteps of a Franco-German agreement to enact tighter fiscal measures to control the euro zone's runaway debt, a Financial Times report citing senior European officials hinted at a plan to beef up the region's rescue fund during the upcoming summit later this week.

But following a warning to downgrade the credit rating of 15 euro zone member states, ratings agency Standard & Poor's also placed the region's financial rescue fund on negative credit watch in what could be devastating blow to the euro zone in leveraging a bailout.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 1.04 percent to end at 1,902.82 on Tuesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,258.47 0.11% 1.390 USD/JPY 77.72 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.086 -- 0.053 SPOT GOLD $1,727.90 0.01% 0.250 US CRUDE $101.28 0.29% 0.290 DOW JONES 12150.13 0.43% 52.30 ASIA ADRS 118.33 -0.76% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises on EU summit hopes >Treasuries slip, volumes light ahead of ECB meet

>Euro falls vs dollar ahead of ECB, summit >Oil rises, weighs EU summit prospects, Iran

STOCKS TO WATCH

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP

Problems at an electrical substation briefly cut off power to oil and petrochemical plants in Ulsan, causing shutdowns.

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP, HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

Standard & Poor's said it had upgraded the credit rating of both banks by one notch while issuing a "stable" outlook in its review of five major Korean commercial banks.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics announced late on Tuesday that it planned to construct a $4 billion flash memory chip plant in China. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)