SEOUL Dec 7 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a broad policy agreement at an upcoming European summit, but gains are seen limited amid continued warnings abut the region's debt burden.
Early rises were led by bank shares, with Shinhan Financial Group advancing 1.2 percent, and Hana Financial Group climbing 1.01 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.51 percent at 1,912.60 as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Raiffeisen's fully loaded CET 1 ratio above expectations at 13.5 pct
VIENNA, Feb 8 Raiffeisen Bank International's fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood above the lender's own expectations at 13.5 percent at the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday, up from 12.3 percent at the end of September.
Poland's Glapinski: rate-setters agree wait-and-see best strategy for now
WARSAW, Feb 8 All Polish central bank policymakers currently agree that a wait-and-see strategy in monetary policy is best for now given that inflation will likely stabilise after rising in early 2017, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.