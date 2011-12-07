SEOUL Dec 7 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a broad policy agreement at an upcoming European summit, but gains are seen limited amid continued warnings abut the region's debt burden.

Early rises were led by bank shares, with Shinhan Financial Group advancing 1.2 percent, and Hana Financial Group climbing 1.01 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.51 percent at 1,912.60 as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)