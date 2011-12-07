SEOUL, Dec 8 Seoul shares may gain modestly on Thursday on cautious optimism that a euro zone summit will figure out a solution to the region's debt crisis, but volatility may grow on the expiration of four types of futures and options contracts.

Investors will focus on an a EU leaders summit on Friday with hopes for a significant breakthrough in addressing the region's debt issues.

"Expectations have been low for the resolution of the euro zone crisis, but the upcoming summit is key to helping ease market uncertainty," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.87 percent at 1,919.42 points on Wednesday.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,261.01 0.2% 2.540 USD/JPY 77.63 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- -0.053 SPOT GOLD $1,741.40 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE $100.49 -0.78% -0.790 DOW JONES 12196.37 0.38% 46.24 ASIA ADRS 119.12 0.67% 0.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edges up with eyes on EU summit >Bond prices rise as EU hopes tempered >Euro steady vs dollar ahead of ECB, EU summit >Oil falls on higher U.S. stocks, EU worries

STOCKS TO WATCH

KIA MOTORS

South Korea's second-biggest carmaker said on Wednesday it plans to raise production capacity at its South Korean plant in Gwangju by a quarter by 2013 to meet rising demand for its Sportage and Soul SUVs. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)