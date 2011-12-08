SEOUL, Dec 9 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Friday after the ECB dashed expectations of a bolder action plan to tackle Europe's debt, failing to deliver a bond-purchase program that many investors had hoped for.

"Investors have turned pessimistic ahead of the European summit and we're likely to see falls led by foreign investors as they offload riskier assets," said Hong Soon-pyo, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates for a second consecutive month and promised an array of liquidity measures to support Europe's cash-strapped banks, but optimism was short-lived after it discouraged expectations that it would act as a direct lender by stepping up bond purchases.

Also on Friday, South Korea's central bank drastically cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 3.7 percent from the 4.6 percent seen earlier, which may further depress market sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.37 percent at 1,912.39 points on Thursday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:25 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,234.35 -2.11% -26.660 USD/JPY 77.66 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- -0.063 SPOT GOLD $1,704.50 -0.19% -3.290 US CRUDE $98.34 -2.14% -2.150 DOW JONES 11997.70 -1.63% -198.67 ASIA ADRS 115.96 -2.65% -3.16 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa l St falls on dashed euro-zone hopes >ECB douses rescue hopes as EU seeks crisis deal >Euro falls as ECB disappoints, summit eyed >Oil, copper lead commods losses after ECB comments

STOCKS TO WATCH

COSMAX

Cosmetics maker Cosmax Inc is strengthening its foothold in the Chinese market with the construction of a new factory in Guangzhou, according to media reports.

DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

Daewoo Engineering & Construction has won orders from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia worth $185 million and $330 million respectively, according to media reports on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)