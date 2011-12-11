SEOUL, Dec 12 Seoul shares are set to open
higher on Monday after European Union leaders agreed on a plan
to toughen the region's budget rules, helping to restore some
market confidence, but rises will likely be limited as
uncertainty persists.
"The market will probably open higher helped by the European
agreement," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
"But gains will be limited. The European Central Bank
remains passive, and a lot of problems are still unaddressed."
European leaders agreed in Brussels on Friday to draft a new
treaty for deeper euro zone economic integration, although
Britain, the region's third-largest economy, refused to
join.
An agreement reached by European countries for deeper
economic integration was a step in the right direction but not a
complete solution for the euro zone's debt crisis, the
International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief economist said on
Sunday.
Crude oil refiners such as SK Innovation may be
buoyed after oil prices rallied in U.S. trade on
Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.97 percent at 1,874.75 points on Friday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:12GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,255.19 1.69% 20.840
USD/JPY 77.61 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.063 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,710.99 0.03% 0.570
US CRUDE $99.42 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 12184.26 1.55% 186.56
ASIA ADRS 117.79 1.58% 1.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
STOCKS TO WATCH
NEXEN TIRE
Nexen Tire said on Friday it was no longer considering a
collaboration with French tyremaker Michelin
.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Friday it
had lost an order from a European customer worth over half a
billion dollars in a sign of worsening conditions in the
seaborne sector and a growing euro zone lending squeeze.
STX PAN OCEAN
The world's largest dry-bulk freighter, anchored and damaged
in a Brazilian port, can be repaired and deliver an iron-ore
cargo for miner Vale, STX Pan Ocean said on
Friday.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
The world's No.1 memory chip maker said on Sunday its annual
mobile handset sales this year had exceeded 300 million units
for the first time in the company's history.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)