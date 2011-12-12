* Shares track rises in other regional markets
* Market seen boxed in for the week at 1,850-1,930 range
* Large-cap tech issues lead recovery rally
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 12 Seoul shares closed
higher on Monday, backed by a European summit agreement
tightening the region's fiscal union and bolstering the IMF's
bailout capacity, but sentiment remained fragile on doubts the
measures will prove to be enough.
"Headlines out of Europe didn't provide a significant boost
to investor confidence and local shares looked to be simply
recouping some of last week's losses," said Kim Soo-young, an
analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
"The market will probably flip-flop within a range between
1,850 and 1,930 for the rest of the week."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.33 percent to close at 1,899.76, tracking gains in its
Asian peers.
Large-cap technology shares spearheaded the rise, with LG
Electronics soaring 4.51 percent and Samsung
Electronics climbing 2.94 percent.
While last week's EU summit signified a leap of progress in
forging closer economic ties and providing an extra buffer
against debt default, skeptical investors believe such measures
are far from a silver bullet solution.
On Monday, the South Korean government sharply cut its 2012
growth forecast to 3.7 percent from an initial 4.5 percent,
highlighting the damage wrought by Europe's long-running debt
crisis despite Friday's landmark deal.
"Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach regarding
Europe, and the short-term focus is shifting to China's economic
planning meet, the (U.S. Federal Reserve meeting), and U.S.
holiday sales," said Kim Byung-youn, an analyst at Woori
Investment & Securities.
Pharmaceutical shares, viewed as defensive issues, rallied
with Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co, South Korea's largest
drug maker, gaining 3.59 percent.
Crude oil refiners posted modest gains after a rally in U.S.
oil futures and as Brent crude held ground above the $108 line
on robust Chinese demand, with S-Oil up 1.35 percent
and SK Innovation finishing 1.2 percent higher.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.48 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq index gained 1.5 percent.
Move on day +1.33 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -7.37 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)