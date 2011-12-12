SEOUL, Dec 13 Seoul shares are set to open
lower on Tuesday after global shares retreated and the euro hit
a two-month low, as investors began to doubt European leaders
had done enough to solve the region's debt crisis.
"Shares are set for a steep fall. The momentum from the
European summit has lost steam and the focus has now shifted
towards fundamentals. The upcoming (Federal Reserve meeting) and
China's economic policy meeting are also highly unlikely to
yield tangible results," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
The euro fell to its lowest level since October with
investors bracing for a mass credit rating downgrade, selling
off the currency and bonds of heavily indebted countries such as
Italy and Spain.
Ratings agency Standard & Poors put more pressure on the
euro zone on Monday, with its chief economist saying that time
was running out and that the region might need another financial
shock to find the momentum to address its debt
problem.
Technology issues will be watched after shares in U.S. tech
giant Intel Corp dipped 4.8 percent on Monday, weighing
down Wall Street on a company warning that supply shortages
would dent its fourth quarter revenues.
On Monday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed 1.33 percent higher at 1,899.76.
-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 21:34 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,236.47 -1.49% -18.720
USD/JPY 77.90 0.31% 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.016 -- -0.047
SPOT GOLD $1,666.25 -2.58% -44.170
US CRUDE $97.92 -1.50% -1.490
DOW JONES 12021.39 -1.34% -162.87
ASIA ADRS 115.16 -2.23% -2.63
------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St tumbles on Europe, Intel's lowered outlook
>Prices rise as more clouds gather over Europe
>Euro hits two month low as summit optimism fades
>Oil falls on euro zone worry, dollar strength
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG INTERNATIONAL
GS Retail priced a 300 billion won ($262 million) initial public
offering in the middle of the range. Its second-largest
shareholder LG International is the sole seller in the IPO,
offering 15.4 million shares.
SAMSUNG CARD CO LTD
Samsung Card announced on Monday that it decided to sell its 17
percent stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in
unlisted amusement park operator Samsung Everland to materials
firm KCC Corp
STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING CO LTD
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding announced on Monday that European
subsidiary STX Finland won a 76 million euro order to build an
icebreaker, according to media reports.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)