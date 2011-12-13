* Samsung Card falls on weak Everland stake sale pricing
* Tech issues hit by Intel warning
* Defensive shares gain ground
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 13 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday
as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major
credit ratings agencies warned European leaders had not done
enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.
"Shares are tracking falls in the U.S. and Europe as
positive momentum from the European summit has proved
short-lived. Investors doubt the measures [from the recent
European summit] will be any help in the near-term," said Jung
Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Ratings agency Standard & Poors put more pressure on the
euro zone on Monday, with its chief economist saying that time
was running out and that the region might need another financial
shock to find the momentum to address its debt
problem.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 1.39
percent at 1,873.31 points as of 0111 GMT.
Samsung Card plummeted 6.2 percent after the
credit card issuer said it had decided to sell a 17 percent
stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted
amusement park operator Samsung Everland to construction
materials firm KCC Corp.
The price of the stake sale was "disappointing," K.H. Koo,
an analyst at Hyundai Securities, said in a report on Tuesday.
"[The weak pricing] will be negative for investor sentiment
for some time."
Samsung Card is selling the stake at 1.82 million won per
share, lower than the 2.14 million won it estimated in a
regulatory filing in September.
KCC meanwhile rose 3.2 percent.
Technology issues eased after Intel's warning that
supply shortages would dent its fourth quarter
revenues.
Samsung Electronics, the world's No.1 memory
chip maker, fell 1 percent and Hynix Semiconductor
declined 2 percent.
Crude oil refiners lost ground after oil prices fell in U.S.
trade overnight, pointing to softer oil product prices.
S-Oil lost 3.1 percent and SK Innovation
shed 3.3 percent.
Airlines and tour issues retreated as the won plunged
to its lowest in two weeks, possibly damaging appetite for
overseas travel and boosting the cost of importing jet fuel.
Asiana Airlines lost 2.1 percent and Modetour
shed 1.8 percent.
But defensive issues gained ground as appetite for assets
perceived as safer strengthened.
Snack manufacturer Orion Corp advanced 0.8
percent and beverage maker Lotte Chilsung inched up
0.1 percent.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)