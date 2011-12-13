SEOUL, Dec 14 Seoul shares are expected to
open lower on Wednesday following losses in Wall Street, after
the Federal Reserve left investors disappointed by giving no
hints of new stimulus measures.
"It's going to be a very dull market, with sentiment weighed
down by the uncertainty in Europe and the Fed not indicating any
new measures at all," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo
Securities.
The Federal Reserve left monetary policy on hold in its last
meeting of the year and despite leaving the door open to easing
in the future, warned that market turbulence posed a serious
risk to the U.S. economy.
Data released on Tuesday showed that U.S. retail sales had
grown at the slowest pace in five months, dashing expectations
of an economic boost from a strong holiday shopping
season.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.88 percent to 1,864.06 on Tuesday.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:15 GMT --------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,225.73 -0.87% -10.740
USD/JPY 77.98 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.963 -- -0.054
SPOT GOLD $1,630.04 -0.05% -0.850
US CRUDE $100.22 2.51% 2.590
DOW JONES 11954.94 -0.55% -66.45
ASIA ADRS 113.61 -1.35% -1.55
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG CHEM LTD
LG Chem signed an MOU with Germany's Sud-Chemie
to build a factory in Korea producing lithium iron phosphate, a
key component of next-generation lithium-ion batteries, by 2014,
according to media reports.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
A high level company official said Hyundai Motor
is poised to record a third consecutive month of declining sales
in the domestic market, according to a media report.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)