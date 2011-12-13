SEOUL, Dec 14 Seoul shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday following losses in Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve left investors disappointed by giving no hints of new stimulus measures.

"It's going to be a very dull market, with sentiment weighed down by the uncertainty in Europe and the Fed not indicating any new measures at all," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

The Federal Reserve left monetary policy on hold in its last meeting of the year and despite leaving the door open to easing in the future, warned that market turbulence posed a serious risk to the U.S. economy.

Data released on Tuesday showed that U.S. retail sales had grown at the slowest pace in five months, dashing expectations of an economic boost from a strong holiday shopping season.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.88 percent to 1,864.06 on Tuesday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:15 GMT --------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,225.73 -0.87% -10.740 USD/JPY 77.98 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.963 -- -0.054 SPOT GOLD $1,630.04 -0.05% -0.850 US CRUDE $100.22 2.51% 2.590 DOW JONES 11954.94 -0.55% -66.45 ASIA ADRS 113.61 -1.35% -1.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment >Treasuries take off after auction, FOMC statement >Euro tumbles to 11-month low vs dollar >Oil jumps 2 pct on Iran jitters, OPEC meeting eyed

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG CHEM LTD

LG Chem signed an MOU with Germany's Sud-Chemie to build a factory in Korea producing lithium iron phosphate, a key component of next-generation lithium-ion batteries, by 2014, according to media reports.

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

A high level company official said Hyundai Motor is poised to record a third consecutive month of declining sales in the domestic market, according to a media report. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)